US Providing $400Mln in New Aid to Ukraine, Including Air Defense Munitions - Pentagon

The United States is providing up to $400 million in new security assistance to Ukraine, including munitions for air defense and artillery systems, the US Defense Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States is providing up to $400 million in new security assistance to Ukraine, including munitions for air defense and artillery systems, the US Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"Today's commitment in security assistance, valued at up to $400 million, includes additional air defense munitions, artillery and other ammunition, armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The new package includes munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), as well as ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 155mm artillery pieces, the statement said.

The US, its allies and partners will stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes" to take territory from and defeat Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on the package.