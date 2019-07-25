US Providing Additional $38Mln in Aid to DRC to Curb Ebola Outbreak - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a press release on Wednesday that it is providing more than $38 million in additional funding to help end the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"The United States, through the [USAID] is providing more than $38 million in additional assistance to help end the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), including $15 million in new funding to the World Health Organization," the press release said.

The USAID has provided more than $136 million to date to aid the response to the Ebola outbreak since the disease began spreading in the DRC in August 2018.

In cooperation with partners on the ground, the United States aims to prevent and control infections in health facilities as well as train healthcare workers, educate and support community and ensure burial safety.

The current Ebola outbreak is the second largest on record, with at least 1,743 related deaths reported as of Monday.

The USAID said that while the DRC has managed to successfully control nine other Ebola outbreaks, the current response presents a particular challenge because of the ongoing conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.