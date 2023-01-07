US Providing Ukraine 4,000 Zuni Aircraft Rockets - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United States is providing Ukraine with 4,000 Zuni rockets for use by its air assets, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Friday.

"We are also committing 4,000 Zuni aircraft rockets, which can be mounted on Ukraine's existing aircraft to engage air or ground targets," Cooper said during a press briefing.

Cooper noted that Zuni rockets can be used with either fixed- or rotary-wing aircraft.

The rockets are a short-range, not a long-range, capability, Cooper also said.

Zuni rockets are most often unguided, although modern laser-guided variants do exist. The rocket, first produced in 1957, is named after the Zuni tribe, which is native to an area of the southwestern United States.

The rocket was developed for air-to-air and air-to-ground operations and can be used to carry various types of warheads, including chaff for countermeasures, according to reports.