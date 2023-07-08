US Providing Ukraine Cluster Bombs Temporarily While Producing More Artillery Ammo - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States is providing Ukraine with cluster munitions for a temporary period while it continues to produce enough 155mm artillery shells to supply Kiev amid Russia's special military operation, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"So what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to - not permanently - but to allow for this transition period while we get more 155(mm) weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians," Biden said in an interview with CNN.