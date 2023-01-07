US Providing Ukraine With 4,000 Zuni Aircraft Rockets - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United States is providing Ukraine with 4,000 Zuni rockets for use by its air assets, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper said on Friday.

"We are also committing 4,000 Zuni aircraft rockets, which can be mounted on Ukraine's existing aircraft to engage air or ground targets," Cooper said during a press briefing.

Cooper noted that Zuni rockets can be used with either fixed- or rotary-wing aircraft and a short-range, not a long-range, capability.

The rocket was first produced in 1957, are most often unguided, although modern laser-guided variants do exist. The rocket is named after the Zuni Native American tribe in the southwestern part of the United States.