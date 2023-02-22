UrduPoint.com

US Providing Ukraine With 45-Mile-Range GPS-Guided Bombs - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United States is providing Ukraine with GPS-guided bombs, made by Boeing, that are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 45 miles, Bloomberg reported, citing industry officials familiar with the matter.

The US Defense Department has not yet officially confirmed the claim, but the report said on Tuesday that two people in the know confirmed the munition is the Extended-Range Joint Direct Attack Munition, also known by the acronym JDAM-ER.

The munition is used by the US Air Force and Navy and has been sold to more than 26 countries around the world, the report said on Tuesday.

After the bomb is dropped, it deploys wings and can glide up to 45 miles, tripling the range of the original weapon, the report added.

In December, US media reported that the White House was planning to supply Ukraine with advanced electronic equipment to convert unguided aerial munitions into high-precision "smart bombs" to target Russia's military positions. According to the report, the delivery would include global positioning devices for precision that could be deployed onto a variety of arms and create what the Defense Department calls JDAM.

Earlier in February, the United States pledged nearly $2.2 billion in new security assistance funding for Ukraine, including more air defense systems and precision-guided rockets.

