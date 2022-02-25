US Providing Ukraine With $600Mln in Lethal Defense Weapons - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she wants to provide Ukraine with $600 million worth of lethal defense weapons to use against Russian forces.

"What we're doing with Ukraine is making sure that we have humanitarian assistance to help the people, that we have lethal defense weapons going into Ukraine to the tune of $600 million Dollars for them to fight their own fight," Pelosi said during a press briefing on Thursday.