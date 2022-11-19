UrduPoint.com

US Providing Up To $20Mln For 'Grain From Ukraine' Initiative - Statement

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Providing Up to $20Mln for 'Grain From Ukraine' Initiative - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The United States will donate up to $20 million to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative thorough the US Agency for International Development, the US Embassy in Kiev said in a statement.

"The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing up to $20 million for the 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative, announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G20 Summit earlier this week, to help feed people around the world facing staggering levels of food insecurity," the statement said on Friday.

USAID will provide the additional aid via the Word Food Program (WFP), the statement added.

The United States is a big donor to the WFP and has so far sent $173 million in support of the initiative.

On Thursday, the United Nations-brokered agreement for safe export of Ukrainian and Russia grain and fertilizer via the Black Sea was extended before expiring on November 19.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Kiev United States November From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

3 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

3 hours ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

3 hours ago
 RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA ..

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Ch ..

3 hours ago
 IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to ..

IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to Criticism - Russia's Rosenerg ..

3 hours ago
 Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.