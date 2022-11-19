US Providing Up to $20Mln for 'Grain From Ukraine' Initiative - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The United States will donate up to $20 million to the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative thorough the US Agency for International Development, the US Embassy in Kiev said in a statement.

"The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing up to $20 million for the 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative, announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G20 Summit earlier this week, to help feed people around the world facing staggering levels of food insecurity," the statement said on Friday.

USAID will provide the additional aid via the Word Food Program (WFP), the statement added.

The United States is a big donor to the WFP and has so far sent $173 million in support of the initiative.

On Thursday, the United Nations-brokered agreement for safe export of Ukrainian and Russia grain and fertilizer via the Black Sea was extended before expiring on November 19.