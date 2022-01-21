US Public Approval of Democrat-Run Congress Drops to 18% - Gallup Poll

Public approval of the US Congress, both chambers of which are currently controlled by President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, has collapsed to 18%, the lowest rating recorded since the president and the current House took office a year ago and it is continuing to fall, a new Gallup poll showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Public approval of the US Congress, both chambers of which are currently controlled by President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, has collapsed to 18%, the lowest rating recorded since the president and the current House took office a year ago and it is continuing to fall, a new Gallup poll showed on Friday.

"Americans' approval rating of the job Congress is doing has fallen to 18%, the lowest point in more than a year, as congressional Democrats' efforts to pass spending and voting rights bills have stalled," Gallup announced in a news statement.

The approval rating has fallen by 5% just in the past month, and the additional dissatisfaction stems from Democrats' frustration with the parliament, the poll found.

"The latest five-percentage-point decline in congressional approval is largely attributed to a 10-point decline among Democrats whose frustration appears to be mounting with their party's senators and representatives who hold majorities in both houses of Congress," Gallup said.

Approval of Congress among independent voters is also falling fast with another 5% decline in the past month while support among Republicans remains steady at previous rock low levels, Gallup added.