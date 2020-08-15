US Public Dislike of US COVID-19 Response Eases, Remains High at 60% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Some 60 percent of Americans fear the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen, a slight improvement from a record three-quarters of US adults who said the same a month ago, a Gallup Poll revealed on Friday.

"In Gallup polling the week of July 13-19, 73% of Americans said they believed the pandemic was getting worse, the highest level Gallup has yet recorded. At the time, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 66,000 per day. By Aug. 9, the seven-day average had declined to fewer than 54,000 new cases per day, which may partially account for Americans' improved outlook," a press release explaining the poll said.

In addition to the 60 percent who now say the pandemic is getting worse represents a 13 percentage point decline in just under a month, 22 percent believe the situation is improving, up from 15 percent in mid July. Another 17 percent say the pandemic's profile remained unchanged.

With the November's presidential election approaching, the poll revealed that Republican voters are now nearly twice as likely to say the situation is getting better rather than worse. In July, they were evenly divided, the release added.