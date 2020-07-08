US Public Must Guard Against 'False Complacency' on COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The US public must ensure it does not fall into a state of false complacency about the COVID0-19 pandemic which is again peaking to new heights, top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pandemics specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

"There are so many things that are dangerous and bad about this virus," Fauci said in a podcast with Alabama Senator Doug Jones on Tuesday. "Don't let yourself get taken into false complacency."

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the worst of the pandemic crisis is past but Fauci warned that it had only plateaued at an extremely high level of 20,000 cases per day and was now rising again to spread at new record levels.

"We are facing a serious problem now. We have peaked at a high level and stayed at 20,000 cases a day for months. ...We now have a resurgence: We have gone up as high as 57,000 cases [per day nationwide]," Fauci said.

The United States has reported more than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19, the CDC reported on Tuesday.