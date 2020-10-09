The US public deserves to know more details about President Donald Trump's health condition after contracting COVID-19, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The US public deserves to know more details about President Donald Trump's health condition after contracting COVID-19, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"I think the public deserves to know the health condition of the president," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said more than 30 people in the White House have been infected by COVID-19 yet there is still no acceptance about what needs to be done.

Last Thursday, Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 before entering the hospital for three days. He was released on Monday, claimed his was fine, and called on Americans not to be afraid of the virus.