US Public Opinion of Democrats Falls to Near Parity With Republicans - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Public approval of the Democratic Party in the United States has fallen to nearly the same lows as Republicans, erasing an 11-point edge Democrats enjoyed earlier this year, a Gallup poll said on Tuesday.

"The three-percentage-point gap in party favorable ratings is down from 11 points earlier this year, shortly after President Joe Biden's inauguration and as the Senate was preparing to try former President Donald Trump on impeachment charges for his actions related to the January 6 Capitol Hill riot," a press release explaining the poll said.

After the inauguration, Democrats enjoyed a 48% to 37% edge in favorability over Republicans, but the latest Gallup poll showed Democrats with a 43-40 point advantage in voter approval, the release said.

Moreover, 55 percent now have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party compared with 56 percent who say the same about the Republicans, the release added.

The survey, conducted September 1-17 among 1,005 adults in all 50 US States and coming with a 4% margin of error, took place in the wake of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a continuing surge in coronavirus cases and an uneven economic recovery, according to the release.