UrduPoint.com

US Public Opinion Of Democrats Falls To Near Parity With Republicans - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:08 PM

US Public Opinion of Democrats Falls to Near Parity With Republicans - Poll

Public approval of the Democratic Party in the United States has fallen to nearly the same lows as Republicans, erasing an 11-point edge Democrats enjoyed earlier this year, a Gallup poll said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Public approval of the Democratic Party in the United States has fallen to nearly the same lows as Republicans, erasing an 11-point edge Democrats enjoyed earlier this year, a Gallup poll said on Tuesday.

"The three-percentage-point gap in party favorable ratings is down from 11 points earlier this year, shortly after President Joe Biden's inauguration and as the Senate was preparing to try former President Donald Trump on impeachment charges for his actions related to the January 6 Capitol Hill riot," a press release explaining the poll said.

After the inauguration, Democrats enjoyed a 48% to 37% edge in favorability over Republicans, but the latest Gallup poll showed Democrats with a 43-40 point advantage in voter approval, the release said.

Moreover, 55 percent now have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party compared with 56 percent who say the same about the Republicans, the release added.

The survey, conducted September 1-17 among 1,005 adults in all 50 US States and coming with a 4% margin of error, took place in the wake of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a continuing surge in coronavirus cases and an uneven economic recovery, according to the release.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Senate Trump Capitol Hill Same Gallup United States Turkish Lira January September Democrats All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man hit to death by a vehicle at Daska Road

Man hit to death by a vehicle at Daska Road

3 minutes ago
 Seminar held to observe World Teachers Day at Isla ..

Seminar held to observe World Teachers Day at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celeb ..

Commissioner reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebration arrangements

3 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology participates in WET ..

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WETEX 2021

41 minutes ago
 SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

1 hour ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.