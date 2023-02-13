UrduPoint.com

US Public Satisfaction With Immigration Drops To Decade Low - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) US public satisfaction with immigration has fallen to a decade low, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The satisfaction level dropped six percentage points from 34% in January 2022 to 28% in the annual Mood of the Nation survey conducted January 2-22. It dropped to its lowest, 23%, in 2007 and increased to its highest, 40-41%, in 2017 and 2018.

Sixty-four percent of the respondents who reported they were dissatisfied want to see less immigration, which translates to 40% of all adults. This marks an increase from 19% of all adults in 2021. The desire to rein in immigration has increased across partisan lines, although it is far more pronounced among Republicans (71%) compared to Democrats (19%) and independents (36%).

The results come amid a surge of migrants along the southern border with Mexico, with more than two million migrant encounters reported last year.

