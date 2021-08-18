UrduPoint.com

US Public Support For Afghan Withdrawal Tumbles Amid Taliban Resurgence - Poll

Wed 18th August 2021

Backing among Americans for the United States' exit from Afghanistan plunged by 20 percentage points as the Taliban seized control, with declines among Democrats, Republicans and Independents, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday

"The latest survey found 49 percent of voters support [President Joe] Biden's decision to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan, down 20 percentage points since mid-April, while 37 percent oppose it, up by a similar amount," a press release explaining the poll said.

Support for withdrawal fell 15 points among Democrats, 21 points among Republicans and 25 points among independents, the release said.

A 51 percent majority disapprove of Biden's handling of Afghanistan with a 45 percent plurality saying they should not withdraw its military presence in Afghanistan if it means the Taliban regains control of most of the country, the release added.

The poll of 1,999 registered voters was conducted August 13-16 (Friday through Monday) and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent.

During the four-day period, the Taliban consolidated control over much of the country including the capital Kabul, triggering a panic illustrated by televised images of thousands of Afghans storming the airport seeking seats on US evacuation flights.

