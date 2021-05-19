UrduPoint.com
U.S. Public Transit Forced To Respond To New Patterns In Pandemic

Wed 19th May 2021

U.S. public transit demand during the pandemic has changed, and transit agencies have to "respond to new patterns" before more people return to offices, The Washington Post reported Tuesday

The public transit demand has "shifted to neighborhoods with high numbers of Black, Hispanic and lower-income workers," and peak travel periods have been flattened, the report said.

"No longer does the 9-to-5 work schedule hold as much sway, with tele-work on the rise and office workers less bound to rigid daily commutes," it said.

Facing the emerging trends that lead to reduced ridership, transit agencies are modifying schedules and working on lowering fares.

"Transit agencies already are shifting service in response to tele-work while becoming more attuned to the various start times of retail, restaurant, health and service occupations," it added.

More Stories From World

