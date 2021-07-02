US Public Voices Concern Proposed Ban on Belarus Flights May Be Illegal, Cut Off Families

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) More than one hundred people in the United States submitted comments to the Department of Transportation urging the agency to terminate plans to ban the sale of flights between the United States and Belarus due to the Ryanair incident on both legal and humanitarian grounds.

Earlier this week, the Department of Transportation announced it issued an order proposing a ban on the sale of flights between the United States and Belarus, but it allowed the public to submit their opinion on the matter until July 1.

"I have a 4 year old son, I want him to know where he came from and to preserve his heritage," Veranika Barysevich said in a comment to the agency. "I want him to be able to go and see his grandmothers and grandfather. Please do not deprive him of that."

Oleg Kalosha submitted a comment to the Transportation Department pointing out that the US government sanctioned certain Belarus officials, so this measure would only create problems for US citizens with strong family ties to Belarus.

"I am a US Citizen and I strongly oppose this order. It infringes on human rights and liberties. It also violates the Constitution of the United States and international laws," Jared Benson wrote to the agency. "For instance, Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights reads: Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country.

This proposed order violates multiple laws and should be denied."

Another individual, Jacob Ryder, said limiting travel and freedom of movement contradicts the United States' mission to try to promote American values. He added that this proposed rule is a move towards authoritarianism, not a display of solidarity with the Belarusian people.

On June 21, the US Treasury Department designated 16 people and five entities from Belarus, including the State Security Committee (KGB) and press secretary of the Belarusian President, as part of the new sanctions package related to the Ryanair incident in May.

Overall, the Department of Transportation has received more than 150 comments from the US public on this matter, most opposing the proposed rule.

In late May, a Ryanair airplane flying from Athens to Vilnius landed in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities that turned out to be false. The authorities detained passenger Roman Protasevich, whose Telegram channel Nexta is said to have played a crucial part during last year's post-election unrest and has been designated as being extremist.