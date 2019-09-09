UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pulled Its Top Spy From Russia Amid Fears Of Exposure Aided By Trump - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

US Pulled Its Top Spy From Russia Amid Fears of Exposure Aided by Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The United States extracted one of its highest-level operatives from Russia in 2017 over fears that President Donald Trump could expose the covert source as a spy, US media reported on Monday, though senior officials denied the report.

The United States decided to extract its covert source, identified only as a Russian who worked inside Russia's government, after Trump's May 2017 White House meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak, CNN reported, citing multiple unidentified administration officials.

Trump during that meeting exposed highly classified intelligence about the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to the Russian officials that had been provided to the United States by Israel.

The report said the decision to carry out the extraction also followed intense media speculation about the existence of such a covert CIA source in Russia.

But a CIA spokesman dismissed the CNN report as "inaccurate" due to "misguided speculation that the president's handling of our nation's most sensitive intelligence - which he has access to each and every day - drove an alleged exfiltration operation."

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also dismissed the report, saying, "CNN's reporting is not only incorrect, it has the potential to put lives in danger."

Concern over the American spy's safety dated back to the closing days of the Obama administration, and grew in the early days of the Trump administration with the release of a public report on Russian "meddling" in the 2016 presidential election, the report said.

The covert source allegedly supplied the CIA with insights on the Russian government and information on President Vladimir Putin, the report added.

The spy's removal has left the United States without a key source to supply information on the inner workings of the Kremlin, the report said.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Barack Obama Israel Russia White House CIA Trump Vladimir Putin United States May 2017 2016 Media From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

21 minutes ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

36 minutes ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

51 minutes ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

1 hour ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.