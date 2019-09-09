US Pulled Its Top Spy From Russia Amid Fears of Exposure Aided by Trump - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The United States extracted one of its highest-level operatives from Russia in 2017 over fears that President Donald Trump could expose the covert source as a spy, US media reported on Monday, though senior officials denied the report.

The United States decided to extract its covert source, identified only as a Russian who worked inside Russia's government, after Trump's May 2017 White House meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak, CNN reported, citing multiple unidentified administration officials.

Trump during that meeting exposed highly classified intelligence about the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to the Russian officials that had been provided to the United States by Israel.

The report said the decision to carry out the extraction also followed intense media speculation about the existence of such a covert CIA source in Russia.

But a CIA spokesman dismissed the CNN report as "inaccurate" due to "misguided speculation that the president's handling of our nation's most sensitive intelligence - which he has access to each and every day - drove an alleged exfiltration operation."

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also dismissed the report, saying, "CNN's reporting is not only incorrect, it has the potential to put lives in danger."

Concern over the American spy's safety dated back to the closing days of the Obama administration, and grew in the early days of the Trump administration with the release of a public report on Russian "meddling" in the 2016 presidential election, the report said.

The covert source allegedly supplied the CIA with insights on the Russian government and information on President Vladimir Putin, the report added.

The spy's removal has left the United States without a key source to supply information on the inner workings of the Kremlin, the report said.