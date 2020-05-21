(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Open Skies Treaty is a multilateral agreement, and such a rough move as the US pullout from it will affect the interests of all its participants, Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.

"US withdrawal from this agreement will mean not only a blow to the very foundations of European security, to those military security instruments that are still afloat, but also to the key security interests of US allies," Grushko said.

"I emphasize once again that this [the Open Skies Treaty] is not a bilateral, but a multilateral agreement. And such a rough move will affect interests of all parties to the treaty without exception, and there are all NATO members," he stressed.