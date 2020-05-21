UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pullout Affects Interests Of All Parties To Open Skies Treaty - Russia's Grushko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Pullout Affects Interests of All Parties to Open Skies Treaty - Russia's Grushko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Open Skies Treaty is a multilateral agreement, and such a rough move as the US pullout from it will affect the interests of all its participants, Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.

"US withdrawal from this agreement will mean not only a blow to the very foundations of European security, to those military security instruments that are still afloat, but also to the key security interests of US allies," Grushko said.

"I emphasize once again that this [the Open Skies Treaty] is not a bilateral, but a multilateral agreement. And such a rough move will affect interests of all parties to the treaty without exception, and there are all NATO members," he stressed.

Related Topics

NATO Russia All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

15 minutes ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s real estate transactions in April ..

45 minutes ago

Aldar reports revenue of AED 1.76 billion in Q1 20 ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to facilitate resumption of Emirate ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.