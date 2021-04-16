UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pullout From Afghanistan Aims To Free Resources For Indo-Pacific Challenges - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:10 AM

US Pullout From Afghanistan Aims to Free Resources for Indo-Pacific Challenges - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Biden's decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan was made with the goal to make more resources available to address challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior US administration official said during a telephone briefing.

"One of the reasons why the president and his team has taken the careful steps on Afghanistan is actually to free up the time and attention and resources from our senior leadership and our military to focus on what we believe are the fundamental challenges of the 21st century and they lie fundamentally in the Indo-Pacific," the official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Biden announced that the United States will begin pulling out the 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan by May 1 and will hope to have a complete drawdown by September 11.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Century United States May September From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

4 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

4 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

4 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

4 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

4 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.