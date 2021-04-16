US Pullout From Afghanistan Aims to Free Resources for Indo-Pacific Challenges - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Biden's decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan was made with the goal to make more resources available to address challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior US administration official said during a telephone briefing.

"One of the reasons why the president and his team has taken the careful steps on Afghanistan is actually to free up the time and attention and resources from our senior leadership and our military to focus on what we believe are the fundamental challenges of the 21st century and they lie fundamentally in the Indo-Pacific," the official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Biden announced that the United States will begin pulling out the 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan by May 1 and will hope to have a complete drawdown by September 11.