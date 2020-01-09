US Pullout From Afghanistan Not Related to Peace Process - Afghan Security Official

The possible withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan would not affect the peace talks between the Taliban movement and the government, Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the Afghan Office of the National Security Council, told Sputnik on Thursday

Leaving Afghanistan was one of US President Donald Trump's key campaign promises. In mid-December, various media reported that Trump was planning to announce the withdrawal of 4,000 troops after the resumption of talks with the Taliban. The pullout never took place, however, and further details on when or if it would happen were not given.

"The withdrawal of forces and their depletion are not related to the peace process. The debate will be concluded with the Afghan government in accordance with the security pact, but US support for Afghan forces will continue," Faisal said.

The spokesman added that while Afghanistan was capable of defending itself as a country, international support was important to Kabul for combating terrorism.

"Regarding the reduction, increase and withdrawal of powers or forces, the two states jointly negotiate and discuss on the basis of previously made and signed agreements," Faisal told Sputnik.

The Afghan government and the Taliban, which have been struggling to achieve recognition as a distinct political body since being overthrown by the forces of a UN-mandated coalition composed of US-led international troops almost two decades ago, are trying to once and for all resolve their differences through talks. The most recent series of negotiations started in 2018 but reached an impasse last year.

With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban have continued terrorizing Afghanistan with insurgency and violence.