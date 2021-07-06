UrduPoint.com
US Pullout From Afghanistan Over 90% Complete: Pentagon

Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:43 PM

US pullout from Afghanistan over 90% complete: Pentagon

The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is more than 90 percent completed, the Pentagon's Central Command announced Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is more than 90 percent completed, the Pentagon's Central Command announced Tuesday.

CentCom said it had officially handed over seven former US bases to the Afghan security forces and had evacuated the equivalent of nearly 1,000 C-17 air freighter loads of equipment from the country, ahead of the September deadline to complete the pullout.

More Stories From World

