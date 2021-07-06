US pullout from Afghanistan over 90% complete: Pentagon

The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is more than 90 percent completed, the Pentagon's Central Command announced Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 )

CentCom said it had officially handed over seven former US bases to the Afghan security forces and had evacuated the equivalent of nearly 1,000 C-17 air freighter loads of equipment from the country, ahead of the September deadline to complete the pullout.