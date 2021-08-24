UrduPoint.com

US Pullout From Afghanistan To Increase Regional Security Spending - Kyrgyz Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan will entail an increase in spending on reformatting the security policy in the region and strengthening the potential of security structures, which will affect the level of socio-economic development of countries, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the situation in Central Asia, then, undoubtedly, all the states of our region are concerned about the latest events in Afghanistan, in connection with which the measures they are taking to ensure security at the borders and within their territories are being enhanced," the minister said.

"One thing is clear: the pullout of the American military will entail an increase in expenditures on reformatting the security policy and its implementation, as well as on strengthening the potential of security structures, which, in turn, will affect the overall level of socio-economic development of all regional countries," he said.

