US Pullout From Open Skies Treaty Will Not Affect Convening UNSC Summit - Russia's Ryabkov

US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty will not affect the prospect of convening an in-person summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty will not affect the prospect of convening an in-person summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"I do not think that the situation around the US decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty can somehow be correlated with our initiative to hold a summit of five permanent members of the Security Council. This proposal remains fully valid," the diplomat said during an online discussion organized by the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

"Moreover, I would say that the looming crisis in the field of arms control makes the face-to-face meeting of leaders more relevant and urgent, although I emphasize that our proposal is based on a much broader understanding of international security.

With all importance of arms control, this is just one of many questions in the context of such a meeting of leaders, and is probably not even the main one," Ryabkov emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested organizing a meeting of leaders of countries permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom). At the moment, all countries have expressed their willingness to participate in such a meeting.

