MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty will mean undermining a fundamental agreement that seriously strengthened confidence and security in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to Grushko, one cannot help but see the continuation of the US line for the complete dismantling of arms control instruments.

"In the same way, under far-fetched pretexts, they withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Prior to that, they created insurmountable obstacles to ratification of the agreement on adaptation of the conventional armed forces treaty in Europe, they took a number of destructive steps in the field of strategic stability and security, and apparently, they are moving towards undermining another fundamental agreement, which seriously strengthened confidence and security on the continent," he said.

The Open Skies Treaty is a very effective instrument for monitoring military activities, the deputy minister stressed.