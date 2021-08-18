US Pullout Preceded by 20 Years of Failure in Afghanistan - Special Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US military evacuation from Afghanistan being completed this week followed 20 years of corruption, incompetence and systematic failures there, the Department of Defense Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said on Tuesday.

"After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned analysis has revealed a troubled reconstruction effort that has yielded some success but has also been marked by too many failures," the report from Inspector General John Sopko said.

US officials believed the solution to insecurity was pouring ever more resources into Afghan institutions, but the absence of progress made it clear that the fundamental problems were unlikely to be addressed by changing resource levels, the report advised.

"The US government was simply not equipped to undertake something this ambitious in such an uncompromising environment, no matter the budget... US officials also prioritized their own political preferences for what they wanted reconstruction to look like, rather than what they could realistically achieve," it said.

US personnel in Afghanistan were often unqualified and poorly trained, and those who were qualified were difficult to retain. Defense Department police advisors watched American tv shows to learn about policing and civil affairs teams were mass-produced using PowerPoint presentations, the report said.