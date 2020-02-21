US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day Sentence For Lying - Justice Dept

UrduPoint.com
A judge sentenced a political consultant in the state of Virginia to a year and a day in prison for lying to US election campaign regulators about $32,500 he diverted to himself and a friend, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday

"Between October 2011 and June 2014, Scott Mackenzie caused approximately $32,500 in payments to Person A from bank accounts belonging to Conservative StrikeForce, Conservative Majority Fund and Conservative Majority SuperFund," the release said.

Mackenzie falsely reported to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that payments were for work performed by Person A, an umbrella retailer with no political experience who did no work, the release added.

The money was sent to a joint account owned by Mackenzie and Person A, according to the release.

The year-and-a-day sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release, the release said.

