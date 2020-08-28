UrduPoint.com
US Purchases 150Mln COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits - White House

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Trump administration has purchased 150 million novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits that will soon be distributed across the United States, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, the Trump Administration is pleased to announce the purchase and production of 150 million rapid tests to be distributed across the country," the release said on Thursday.

The release said the US administration is working with Abbott Laboratories to provide these "inexpensive and easy-to-use" test kits to the public.

The United States has reported more than 5.8 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 180,400 deaths caused by the disease as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

