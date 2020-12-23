UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Purchases Additional 100m Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 08:24 PM

US purchases additional 100m doses of Pfizer vaccine

The US has purchased an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, with the shots set to be delivered by July, the Pentagon announced Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The US has purchased an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, with the shots set to be delivered by July, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

That brings the current US supply of Covid-19 vaccine to 400 million doses -- half from Pfizer and half from Moderna -- allowing it to immunize 200 million people under the two-shot regimens.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, 2021, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, 2021," the defense department said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pentagon June July From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Police make foolproof security plan for Christmas, ..

2 minutes ago

Minister announces agriculture, livestock projects ..

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Minister Hopes Riyadh Deal Implementation t ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian President's Rating Drops Below 27% - Pol ..

2 minutes ago

19th Arab Media Forum focuses on vital need to con ..

41 minutes ago

TBHF’s ‘sustainable village’ project in Nige ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.