WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US government has increased its order of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by 200 million doses bringing the total quantity of doses purchased from this American manufacturer to 500 million, the company announced on Wednesday.

"Moderna today announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, including the option to purchase other COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Moderna's pipeline," the company said in a statement. "This purchase brings the U.S. government's confirmed order commitment to 500 million doses.

"

The 200-million batch will include 110 million vaccine doses to be delivered at the end of 2021 and 90 million doses which are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, the statement said.

According to the statement, so far Moderna has supplied 217 million doses of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the US government.

Last week, Moderna announced it had filed a request with the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine on adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18.