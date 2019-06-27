US Pursues Own Goals When Calls Russia Key Cyberthreat Source - Russian Cyberthreat Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States is pursuing its own geopolitical objectives when it calls Russia a main source of cyberthreats without any proof, Nikolai Murashov, the deputy director of the Russian National Cyberthreat Response Center, said Thursday.

"To divert attention from what it is doing, Washington is trying to convince everyone that the United States is practically the only victim of cyberattacks. At the same time, it pursues its own geopolitical interests when it calls Russia the main source of cyberthreats, without any grounds or proof," Murashov told a briefing.

"How do the myths about Russian, Chinese or some other hackers come about? Who creates them? For us, the answer is obvious � the US special services are the ones playing this game without rules. Their goal is to subdue anyone who is not part of their club of the like-minded and to ensure that they are dominating the cyberspace," he added.

The United States is refusing to consult Russia on cyberattacks out of fear that such expert consultations "may show that their political decisions are groundless," Murashov said.