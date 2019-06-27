UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pursues Own Goals When Calls Russia Key Cyberthreat Source - Russian Cyberthreat Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:00 PM

US Pursues Own Goals When Calls Russia Key Cyberthreat Source - Russian Cyberthreat Center

The United States is pursuing its own geopolitical objectives when it calls Russia a main source of cyberthreats without any proof, Nikolai Murashov, the deputy director of the Russian National Cyberthreat Response Center, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States is pursuing its own geopolitical objectives when it calls Russia a main source of cyberthreats without any proof, Nikolai Murashov, the deputy director of the Russian National Cyberthreat Response Center, said Thursday.

"To divert attention from what it is doing, Washington is trying to convince everyone that the United States is practically the only victim of cyberattacks. At the same time, it pursues its own geopolitical interests when it calls Russia the main source of cyberthreats, without any grounds or proof," Murashov told a briefing.

"How do the myths about Russian, Chinese or some other hackers come about? Who creates them? For us, the answer is obvious � the US special services are the ones playing this game without rules. Their goal is to subdue anyone who is not part of their club of the like-minded and to ensure that they are dominating the cyberspace," he added.

The United States is refusing to consult Russia on cyberattacks out of fear that such expert consultations "may show that their political decisions are groundless," Murashov said.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Same United States May From

Recent Stories

Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking again in Berl ..

48 seconds ago

Student commits suicide in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Czech Opposition Loses No-Confidence Motion Agains ..

6 minutes ago

Five dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

12 minutes ago

No unannounced load shedding in Astore: EE

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.