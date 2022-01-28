US Pursuing Diplomacy With Russia Seriously, Intends to Leave Path Open - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States is pursuing diplomacy with Russia seriously and intends to leave this path open, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We are certainly pursuing diplomacy with a level of seriousness and an intention in leaving that door open and pursuing that path should they (Russia) be open to it," Psaki told a press briefing.