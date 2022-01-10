US Pushed Back Against Certain Russian Proposals on Security During Geneva Talks - Sherman

The United States has pushed back against certain Russian proposals on security in Europe and will never forego its bilateral ties and cooperation with other states willing to work with Washington, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

"We would start, however, in pushing back on security proposals that are simply non-starters for the United States. We will not allow anyone to set slam closed NATO's open-door policy, which has always been central to the NATO alliance. We will not forego bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that wish to work with United States," Sherman said during a press briefing.