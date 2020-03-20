US pushes back tax deadline by three months

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The US will push back by three months its deadline for households and businesses to pay annual taxes, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Twitter.

The move is the latest emergency response as efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak send the US economy into shock, prompting mass layoffs.

"We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," Mnuchin said. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."Mnuchin also urged taxpayers who may qualify for refunds "to file now to get your money."Aside from giving Americans more time to file during a chaotic period that has upended lives, the shift also gives businesses two more months to retain cash at a time when many companies are not taking in revenue.