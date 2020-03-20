UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pushes Back Tax Deadline By Three Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:31 PM

US pushes back tax deadline by three months

The US will push back by three months its deadline for households and businesses to pay annual taxes, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Twitter

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The US will push back by three months its deadline for households and businesses to pay annual taxes, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Twitter.

The move is the latest emergency response as efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak send the US economy into shock, prompting mass layoffs.

"We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," Mnuchin said. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."Mnuchin also urged taxpayers who may qualify for refunds "to file now to get your money."Aside from giving Americans more time to file during a chaotic period that has upended lives, the shift also gives businesses two more months to retain cash at a time when many companies are not taking in revenue.

Related Topics

Twitter Money April May July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New York State Records New 2,950 Coronavirus Cases ..

3 minutes ago

US Extends Wind-Down Period for Transactions With ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand Shuts Down Border Crossings to Contain Sp ..

3 minutes ago

Radio stations of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad to be upgra ..

3 minutes ago

Small boy dies in Quetta road mishap

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus disease registered to be transmitted l ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.