US Pushes Kiev to Provocations Against Moscow - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States pushes Kiev to provocations against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The minister also said the US and its allies have doubled efforts aimed at containing Russia.

"It is enough to look at the fact that more and more provocative military maneuvers near our borders are being conducted, at drawing the Kiev regime into the NATO orbit, supplying it with lethal weapons and pushing it to carry out direct provocations against the Russian Federation," the minister said.