US Pushes Taliban To Reduce Violence As Deal Enters 'next Phase'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:07 PM

US pushes Taliban to reduce violence as deal enters 'next phase'

The United States said its landmark deal with the Taliban has entered the "next phase" while urging the militants to reduce rising violence even as the insurgents accused US forces of violating the accord Tuesday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States said its landmark deal with the Taliban has entered the "next phase" while urging the militants to reduce rising violence even as the insurgents accused US forces of violating the accord Tuesday.

The two sides signed an agreement in February that saw Washington pledge to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by the middle of next year, in return for the insurgents promising to hold negotiations with the Afghan government to end the long-running conflict.

Under phase one, the US said it would reduce troops to 8,600 within 135 days, while completely removing forces from five military bases.

On the 135th day, US special representative on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated the deal for Washington, tweeted that both sides had reached a "key milestone".

"The US has worked hard to carry out 1st phase of its commitments under the agreement, including to reduce troops & depart five bases," he said Monday.

As the deal entered its "next phase", Washington's approach would be based on certain conditions, Khalilzad warned.

"We will press for completion of prisoner releases, reduction of violence... & start of & progress in intra-Afghan negotiations," he said.

The Taliban on Tuesday welcomed the cut in US forces, but claimed that American troops had frequently carried out bombings in non-combat zones and "offensives" in support of the Kabul government.

It also accused US pilots of carrying out air strikes against civilians, the Taliban and public infrastructure in the past 10 days.

"These all are blatant violations of the agreement and deliberate attempt at provoking the mujahideen towards large-scale attacks," the Taliban said.

