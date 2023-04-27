UrduPoint.com

US Pushing 2 Russians Imprisoned In New York To Strike Deals With Prosecution - Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States is pushing two Russians imprisoned in New York, Dmitry Ukrainsky and Anatoly Legkodymov, to strike deals with the prosecution, Russian ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of ideas that they should agree on conditions of FBI or other special serivces, to agree on some issues, and if they show good behavior they could be released or maybe a period of their detention or arrest will be reduced," Antonov told reporters.

