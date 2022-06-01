UrduPoint.com

US Pushing Ahead With Replacing Javelin Stocks, Supplies To Ukraine - Army Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Pushing Ahead With Replacing Javelin Stocks, Supplies to Ukraine - Army Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The Biden administration is pushing ahead as fast as it can to replenish the stocks of Javelin anti-tank missiles while also seeking to satisfy more demands for them from Ukraine, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said.

"Munitions are going to be very important in the future," Wormuth told an Atlantic Council podcast on Tuesday. "We are replenishing our stocks of Javelins and Stingers. ...We will continue to provide all the assistance we can provide to the Ukrainians without escalating the situation."

On May 27, the Defense Department said the US government awarded Raytheon a more than $624.6 million order for Stinger air-defense systems with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026.

US media reported earlier that the Defense Department was expected to order 1,468 more Stinger missiles, but the estimated delivery could take up to 30 months.

Raytheon said it would not be able to ramp up production to fulfill Javelin and Stinger requirements until at least 2023-2024.

Wormuth has told Congress there is an obsolete part required to build Stingers and the US government will have to develop a work-around or a next-generation design.

The Biden administration has already provided Ukraine with 1,400 Stinger missiles along with 5,500 Javelin missiles since Russia's special military operation began on February 24. However, this is far short of what Ukraine has claimed it needs. In March, Kiev requested 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day, although US officials said the Defense Department believes Ukraine is inflating its requirements.

