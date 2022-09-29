US Pushing Confrontation of Nuclear Powers With Unpredictable Consequences - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States is pushing the situation in Ukraine towards a direct confrontation between major nuclear powers that would have unpredictable consequences, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an op-ed piece published by the National Interest.

"Today it is obvious that the US is directly involved in the military actions of the Kiev regime... Washington is pushing the situation towards a direct confrontation of the major nuclear powers fraught with unpredictable consequences," Antonov said in the op-ed piece published on Wednesday.