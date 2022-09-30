(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States, pushing the EU to completely reject Russian energy and other resources, is leading to the de-industrialization of Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Washington is demanding more and more sanctions against Russia, and most European politicians meekly agree with this. They clearly understand that the United States, pushing through the EU's complete rejection of Russian energy carriers and other resources, is practically leading to the de-industrialization of Europe, to completely clean up the European market," Putin said at the ceremony for signing agreements on the entry of new territories into Russia.