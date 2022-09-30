UrduPoint.com

US Pushing EU To Abandon Russian Energy Leads To Europe's De-Industrialization - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:46 PM

US Pushing EU to Abandon Russian Energy Leads to Europe's De-Industrialization - Putin

The United States, pushing the EU to completely reject Russian energy and other resources, is leading to the de-industrialization of Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States, pushing the EU to completely reject Russian energy and other resources, is leading to the de-industrialization of Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Washington is demanding more and more sanctions against Russia, and most European politicians meekly agree with this. They clearly understand that the United States, pushing through the EU's complete rejection of Russian energy carriers and other resources, is practically leading to the de-industrialization of Europe, to completely clean up the European market," Putin said at the ceremony for signing agreements on the entry of new territories into Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Vladimir Putin United States Market

Recent Stories

Two Unknown Individuals Douse Russian Consulate in ..

Two Unknown Individuals Douse Russian Consulate in NY With Red Paint - Source

4 seconds ago
 23 'criminals' held, contraband seized

23 'criminals' held, contraband seized

6 seconds ago
 Food Authority discards one tanker of adulterated ..

Food Authority discards one tanker of adulterated milk in Dera

7 seconds ago
 Putin Says Third Gender Unacceptable for Russia

Putin Says Third Gender Unacceptable for Russia

9 seconds ago
 Putin Signs Agreements on Accession of LPR, DPR, K ..

Putin Signs Agreements on Accession of LPR, DPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions t ..

11 seconds ago
 Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions ..

Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions to Sabotage

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.