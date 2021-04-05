UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pushing G20 For Global Minimum Corporate Tax: Yellen

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

US pushing G20 for global minimum corporate tax: Yellen

The United States is pushing in the G20 for agreement on a global minimum corporate tax to stem the erosion of government revenues, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States is pushing in the G20 for agreement on a global minimum corporate tax to stem the erosion of government revenues, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.

Just days after President Joe Biden announced plans to raise corporate taxes to finance a massive $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs program, Yellen said a collective international effort would end the "race to the bottom" on taxation.

"Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations," she said in a prepared speech.

Related Topics

United States Government Agreement Race Jobs

Recent Stories

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

20 minutes ago

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

35 minutes ago

At Least 18 People Killed, Over 50 Injured in West ..

3 minutes ago

Novatek to Pledge Its 60% Stake in Arctic LNG 2 Wh ..

3 minutes ago

SECP aims to facilitate corporate sector by reduci ..

3 minutes ago

US services activity, prices surge in March: surve ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.