US pushing G20 for global minimum corporate tax: Yellen

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States is pushing in the G20 for agreement on a global minimum corporate tax to stem the erosion of government revenues, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday.

Just days after President Joe Biden announced plans to raise corporate taxes to finance a massive $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs program, Yellen said a collective international effort would end the "race to the bottom" on taxation.

"Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations," she said in a prepared speech.