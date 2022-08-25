US Pushing World Toward Edge of War With Reckless Moves in Ukraine, Taiwan - Ex-Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Elements within the US government have put the world on the edge of war due to reckless policy decisions with respect to the situations in Ukraine and Taiwan, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"There are elements of the American government that are quite irresponsible right now. And they do reckless things. They're doing them in Ukraine, and they're doing them with Taiwan. And they're being recklessly provocative," Black said. "When a nation like the United States is reckless, when they gamble that they can do something that's provocative, then they depend on the sound judgment of the other country... and that's a very dangerous thing to do, because either side can make mistakes."

Black said he shares former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's concerns that the US is on the edge of war with Russia and China over issues "we partly created ourselves," without any idea where this is going to end or even where it is supposed to lead to.

This is a very strange posture for the United States to be in, Black added, and warned that the US is literally gambling with the lives of American citizens by relying on the other side not to miscalculate.

Black said the US had no justification for recklessly pouring weapons into Ukraine and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no right to visit Taiwan to challenge Washington's delicate one China policy.

Pelosi earlier in August became the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.