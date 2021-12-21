UrduPoint.com

US Puts 8 More Countries On List To Avoid Due To COVID-19, Including Spain, Finland

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Puts 8 More Countries on List to Avoid Due to COVID-19, Including Spain, Finland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put eight more countries on its list of states that Americans should avoid due to the high risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus, including Spain and Finland.

"Avoid travel to Spain," the CDC said in one of the identically-worded travel alerts for the eight countries that include Chad, Lebanon, Bonaire, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino. "If you must travel to Spain, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel. Because of the current situation in Spain, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

"

The CDC also urged travelers to follow recommendations or requirements in the eight countries, including wearing a face mask and staying six feet apart from other individuals.

The CDC's ravel alerts are usually for countries regarded to be on Level 4 for coronavirus infections, signifying "very high" risk.

Monday's alerts came after the Netherlands went into a lockdown at the weekend and more European governments contemplated implementing additional COVID-19-related restrictions ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

