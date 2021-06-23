UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Puts Anti-Dumping Duty On Korean, Taiwanese, Thai Tire Imports - Commerce Dept

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Puts Anti-Dumping Duty on Korean, Taiwanese, Thai Tire Imports - Commerce Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United States will impose anti-dumping duties on tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks imported from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand after an investigation determined they were underpriced to hurt US tire-makers, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The probe found that Korean, Taiwanese and Thai buyers of these tires were subsidized by Vietnam, the country where they were manufactured, enabling the products to be re-exported to the United States at below fair value. It also found that Vietnam itself sold little of those tires directly to the US market, and thus, anti-dumping duty on such Vietnamese tires will be removed.

"Commerce will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and a countervailing duty order on imports of these products from Vietnam," a statement from the department said.

US passenger vehicle and light truck tire sales are expected to reach $114 million in value in 2021, Databridge Market Research said.

Thailand accounts for the largest share of such US tire imports, with the Asian country supplying the United States some 37 million passenger car tires and around 7.7 million light truck tires in 2019, trade data showed.

Related Topics

Thailand Vehicles Vehicle Car United States Vietnam 2019 Market Commerce From Share Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

31 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

46 minutes ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

1 hour ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Emirati Genome ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.