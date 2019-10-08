UrduPoint.com
US Puts China on Notice 'Era of Economic Surrender is Over' - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States has put China on notice that the era of economic surrender is over, Vice President Mike Pence said at an event in the US state of Tennessee.

"We put China on notice that the era of economic surrender is over," Pence said on Monday.

Pence emphasized the Trump administration will continue to stand firm to have China agree respect the international rules of commerce.

The US vice president noted the importance of opening markets around the world, adding that the United States was able to negotiate beneficial free trade agreements with different countries.

Earlier in the day, the White House said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with China's Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday to continue bilateral trade negotiations.

In June 2018, the United States imposed the first of several rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond in kind.

Since, the two countries have imposed tariffs on the other in what has become a trade war, but have also engaged in talks to settle their trade-related differences.

Earlier in September, Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional 5 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.

More Stories From World

