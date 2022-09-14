UrduPoint.com

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions On 10 People, 2 Entities Linked To IRGC - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 Entities Linked to IRGC - Treasury Dept.

The United States is designating 10 people and two entities linked to Iran under cyber-related sanctions for purportedly engaging in malicious cyber activity, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States is designating 10 people and two entities linked to Iran under cyber-related sanctions for purportedly engaging in malicious cyber activity, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned ten individuals and two entities for their roles in conducting malicious cyber acts, including ransomware activity," the Treasury Department said in a statement. "This action continues the series of OFAC designations that aim to protect US persons from ransomware activity, facilitators of ransomware activity, and other cybercrime.

"

The designated individuals and entities are all affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the statement added.

The IRGC group of cyber actors have been compromising US networks for ransomware and espionage activities since at least 2020, the statement said. The group has launched campaigns against defense and diplomatic personnel in the US and middle East, as well as private media, energy and telecommunications services, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Iran United States Middle East 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU i ..

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU in mashroom growth of Law Colle ..

45 seconds ago
 Lucky Cement distributes ration in flood victims

Lucky Cement distributes ration in flood victims

46 seconds ago
 Two robbers arrested after encounter

Two robbers arrested after encounter

47 seconds ago
 KP CM approves land use plans for 6 big cities

KP CM approves land use plans for 6 big cities

49 seconds ago
 Draft of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 approved

Draft of Punjab Ehsaas Program Act 2022 approved

50 seconds ago
 Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering ..

Think of flood affectees; stop political bickering: Cheema

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.