UrduPoint.com

US Puts Export Controls On Russian Items Useful For Chemical, Biological Arms Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:19 PM

The United States has imposed export controls on Russian products which it says are potentially useful for chemical and biological weapons production and advanced manufacturing, the Commerce Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States has imposed export controls on Russian products which it says are potentially useful for chemical and biological weapons production and advanced manufacturing, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"The Department of Commerce is expanding the existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus by imposing new export controls, including expanding the scope of the Russian industry sector sanctions to add lower-level items potentially useful for Russia's chemical and biological weapons production capabilities and items needed for advanced production and development capabilities to enable advanced manufacturing across a number of industries," the statement said

More Stories From World

