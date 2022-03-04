US Puts Export Controls on Russian Oil Refining Sector, 91 Entities Linked to Military

The United States is imposing export controls against Russia's oil refining sector and targeting 91 entities across 10 countries that support Russian military in response to the latter's operation in Ukraine, the Commerce Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States is imposing export controls against Russia's oil refining sector and targeting 91 entities across 10 countries that support Russian military in response to the latter's operation in Ukraine, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"The new regulations target Russia's oil refining sector with new stringent export controls and identify 91 entities that support Russian military activities. These actions will further restrict access to U.S. commodities, software, and technology as part of our ongoing efforts to degrade Russia's ability to acquire the items it needs to sustain its military aggression," the Commerce Department said in a press release.

In another move, the US adds 91 entities in 10 countries to the Commerce Department's Entity List "based upon their involvement in, contributions to, or other support of the Russian security services, military and defense sectors, and military and/or defense research and development efforts."

"These entities are located in: Russia (81), United Kingdom (3), Estonia (3), Spain (2), Malta (2), Kazakhstan (1), Latvia (1), Belize (1), Singapore (1), and Slovakia (1) (NOTE: Total entries is 96 as some entities operate in multiple countries)," it added.