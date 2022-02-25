WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States is imposing export control sanctions targeting Russia's defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors over a military operation in Ukraine, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Today, the U.S. Commerce Department, through its Bureau of Industry and Security, responded to Russia's further invasion of Ukraine by implementing a sweeping series of stringent export controls that will severely restrict Russia's access to technologies ... These controls primarily target Russia's defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors and will cut off Russia's access to vital technological inputs, atrophy key sectors of its industrial base, and undercut its strategic ambitions to exert influence on the world stage," the Commerce Department said in a press release.

From now on, Moscow will be prohibited from purchasing an array of high-tech items, including semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors, the department added.