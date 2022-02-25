UrduPoint.com

US Puts Export Controls On Russia's Defense, Aerospace, Maritime Sectors - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Puts Export Controls on Russia's Defense, Aerospace, Maritime Sectors - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States is imposing export control sanctions targeting Russia's defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors over a military operation in Ukraine, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Today, the U.S. Commerce Department, through its Bureau of Industry and Security, responded to Russia's further invasion of Ukraine by implementing a sweeping series of stringent export controls that will severely restrict Russia's access to technologies ... These controls primarily target Russia's defense, aerospace, and maritime sectors and will cut off Russia's access to vital technological inputs, atrophy key sectors of its industrial base, and undercut its strategic ambitions to exert influence on the world stage," the Commerce Department said in a press release.

From now on, Moscow will be prohibited from purchasing an array of high-tech items, including semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers, and sensors, the department added.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia United States Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

7 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

7 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

8 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>