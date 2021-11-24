US Puts Export Restrictions on Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United States has imposed export restrictions on Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday.

"BIS has also added the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology to the MEU List on the basis of its production of military products for a military end-user," it said.