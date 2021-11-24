UrduPoint.com

US Puts Export Restrictions On Moscow Institute Of Physics And Technology - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:01 PM

US Puts Export Restrictions on Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology - Commerce Dept.

The United States has imposed export restrictions on Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United States has imposed export restrictions on Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday.

"BIS has also added the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology to the MEU List on the basis of its production of military products for a military end-user," it said.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow United States Commerce

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Sa ..

Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Saudi Land Forces commander

3 minutes ago
 US Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Ov ..

US Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns

54 seconds ago
 EMA Evaluates Sputnik V Vaccine for EU, Hopes to S ..

EMA Evaluates Sputnik V Vaccine for EU, Hopes to Speed Up Process - Spokesman

55 seconds ago
 KMC controls 30 percent land of Karachi: Administr ..

KMC controls 30 percent land of Karachi: Administrator

57 seconds ago
 Encroachment main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic ..

Encroachment main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic

1 minute ago
 UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book def ..

UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book defamatory

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.